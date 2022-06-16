Brahmāstra trailer launch shoots brand creatives into the Astraverse

Within less than 48 hours of the trailer launch, the upcoming fantasy film Brahmāstra has managed to cause celestial chaos in the socioverse and pulled social media users and brands into the Astraverse, here are brand creatives that hitchhiked the trailer launch.

The Brahmāstra trailer has been the talk of the socioverse for several reasons, the elongated production, expectations from the VFX, the final arrival of the movie after postponed release dates, the pioneering narrative, and the social media interactions have been increasing round-the-clock, creating a topical ripple that brands pushed into with creatives.

The ambitious project by Ayan Mukerji, backed by Dharma Productions and Star studios, supported by the lead cast of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is also being heavily promoted, and the promotions have now been amplified by the user-generated content and topical content by the brands.

Several memes and topical templates have been extracted out of the glimpses seen in the trailer, and the overall storyline has also been brought into play by the brand creatives.

Punny brand integrations giving a twist to the memorable dialogues, including relatable references surrounding product usage, and promoting their offering, the brands have unlocked the potential of this astra.

Here are all the creatives shot into the Astraverse:

Jagdish Farshan

LBB Delhi NCR

BookMyShow

Zepto

Bumble India

Uber India

Taking the backseat is the #Brahmastra to stress-free journeys 🤭✨ pic.twitter.com/KTKcBQS1T2 — Uber India (@Uber_India) June 15, 2022

Tinder India

me looking at my logo: pic.twitter.com/ttbMKSnCg2 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 15, 2022

Dunzo

YouTube India

Voot

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Brahmāstra creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments