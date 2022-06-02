How Viacom18 KaanPhod leveraged Instagram comments for buzz campaign

Viacom18 created buzz around the first song to be dropped on their KaanPhod initiative by dropping an emoji announcement in the comments section of leading music-related Instagram accounts.

Category Introduction

The music industry currently operates in a label/producer-first model. The music labels take up the majority of profits derived from creative assets, leaving relatively lesser for artists. They also control performance rights & profit share and often restrain artists from working independently with other labels. This limits opportunities for artists to monetize their craft and they often struggle to get deserved value.

With music brands like MTV, MTV Beats and Vh1 at its helm, Viacom18 decided to leverage the power of the internet to democratize not only music but also any creative audio format that today’s youth is interested in pursuing. Thus, emerged the idea of KaanPhod.

Brand Introduction

KaanPhod is a creator-first proposition that aims to unearth gems of artists, without restricting them with binding deals and unproductive payment structures. It aims to be the destination for artists and music discovery.

The content on this platform is fluid, taking form in both audio and video formats. It is focused on following its audience and providing maximum reach to its creators. It covers the entire breadth of driving visibility from the mass exposure platforms of social media to capitalizing on Viacom18 strength on TV.

KaanPhod launched in April 2022, and the objective was to create maximum awareness with the drop of the first song on the platform.

Summary

KaanPhod launched along with its first flagship property – Mic Test. Envisioned to emerge as a visual music identity, MicTest is designed in a mutually beneficial model of working with musicians across the country who are poised to become the next line of musical talent and stars in India with their fresh and unique sounds.

The brand wanted to announce the arrival of KaanPhod with the drop of Mic Test in the existing and emerging music communities.

Problem Statement/Objective

KaanPhod is a new entrant to the world of audio content creation. The brand wanted to capture the attention of not only the creators who belong to this community but also the avid consumers of music they create.

Instagram was selected as the meeting ground for creators, labels, consumers and enthusiasts.

Challenges

Twitter is the social media platform that is popular for chatter and the brand wanted to achieve this feat on Instagram. There were no benchmark or case studies for an activity of this nature on Instagram.

The activity needed to be achieved in a cost-effective manner.

Execution

KaanPhod was dropping the first song of Mic Test on 22nd April 2022. For the same, Viacom 18 used emojis which have become the everyday format of conversation on social. The comment informed people that Mic Test was dropping on which day.

Viacom18 posted this comment on 667 Instagram handles. These included big music labels, music directors, Bollywood singers, regional music artists, reality show artists, indie music creators, music influencers on social media, music editorial handles, rap artistes, and independent artists- reaching out to profiles that had a follower base ranging from 15Mn to 5000 with our comment.

Results

The campaign has 2.1Mn views across platforms on the first song we dropped. The first IG LIVE for KaanPhod on the day of the song drop had 4000 real-time organic views.

“We always strive to entertain our young-at-heart audience across platforms of their choice. KaanPhod aims at being the ultimate music content destination, across digital and audio streaming platforms. Besides enthralling us musically, KaanPhod also intends to engage with the music community at large. For the launch of our maiden property Mic-Test, which is an exciting springboard for fresh talent to debut their music, we wanted to do something creative to generate curiosity and have some fun with it. To execute the ‘mic-drop’ emoji activity and create buzz in the music fraternity, Instagram was a logical choice as a platform – a brimming nexus of communities, fans, celebrities and influencers. The idea was to capture the attention of music enthusiasts and key contributors right before the launch and build interest for our artists,” Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18.

Comments