Marketing Shorts: Chandramohan Mehra on BFSI marketing & evolving purchase funnel…

Chandramohan Mehra of Bajaj Allianz Life shares insights on the new brand campaign, BFSI social media marketing, and how every touchpoint of the purchase and communication funnel has a role in affecting the final purchase.

Along with sharing his comprehension of the current standing of consumer inclinations and marketing strategies, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, shares insights on their new campaign ‘Superstar After Retirement’. The campaign was launched in the format of a music video created entirely by 11 senior citizens.

On the Superstar After Retirement campaign…

Our idea was to bring alive the fact that financial freedom post-retirement allows one to pursue unfulfilled passions and life goals. The marketing objective was to impact high resonance, engagement, and wide shareability amongst the core audience. The two key phases of the initiative encompassing invitation and launch have garnered a huge response.

The expression across all the varied dimensions of social media should be able to narrate a complete and authentic story about the brand’s purpose while impacting brand relevance and engagement.

On Bajaj Allianz Life’s social media presence…

Consistently authentic, agile, relevant yet differentiated, and engaging through active listening can help brands unlock the true potential of social media.

Every touch point of the purchase and communication funnel has a role towards affecting the final purchase. Some interventions have immediate impact whiles others build efficiency over a medium or long term.

On FinFluencers marketing…

In the context of simplifying insurance and financial concepts, FinFluencers have a huge role to play and a considerable share of content marketing efforts will get directed towards leveraging FinFluencers. We are partnering with several influencers to enable ease of comprehension of insurance terminologies and concepts.

On marketing blueprint for 2022…

The core of an effective marketing process remains intact. Constantly deepening the understanding and translating consumer insights into actions to impact relevant metrics will always remain relevant. We will continue to follow an integrated media mix approach. Eventually, the choice of medium will depend on the marketing and business task at hand.

On data-driven storytelling…

Joint immersion, exchange, and collaboration through the entire journey of insight and creative development can help brands and agencies craft compelling stories.

Comments