Dentsu Creative group India appoints Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director

Anu Gulati will look after the key talents to further drive and strengthen Dentsu Creative group’s creative capabilities.

Dentsu Creative group India has announced the appointment of Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director.

In her new role, Anu will work with the group’s key talents to further drive and strengthen the network’s creative capabilities, thereby enhancing the client’s market growth. She will be based out of the network’s Delhi office and will report into Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu Creative group India.

Anu brings with her over 15 years of experience in the industry. Prior to this, she has held creative leadership positions at agencies like Ogilvy & Mather and DDB Mudra. In her previous roles, she has worked with brands like 7Up, McDonald’s, Sprite, KFC, Pizza Hut, Indian Tourism, UNICEF and WWF, to name a few. Additionally, she has also been pursuing her love for writing as a scriptwriter. Anu has been a part of several award-winning campaigns that have bagged multiple national and international wins at the much-coveted Cannes, Kyoorius, One Show, Abbys, and D&AD. In addition to this, she has been voted amongst the ‘Top Creatives’ by ET Brand Equity and IMPACT. Apart from her career in advertising, Anu is also a trained classical singer.

Also read: Narayan Devanathan to move on from Dentsu India to pursue interests outside the advertising industry

Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gahlaut said, “Anu Gulati is a rare creative person with an uncanny talent for creating interesting and engaging advertising that is also very effective in the marketplace. Exceptional talent, the mental stamina for extreme hard work and an obsessive desire to create a stellar piece of work on every brief, make Anu a valued member of any creative team. We are thrilled to welcome Anu on board; and look forward to seeing her weave her particular brand of magic into our brands.”

Anu Gulati added, “Unlike the usual setups, dentsu provides a unique and integrated environment. With the kind of talent and intent this place is brimming with, I am confident that these teams can do wonders not just for the network but for the advertising industry at large.”

Comments