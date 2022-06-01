Narayan Devanathan to move on from Dentsu India to pursue interests outside the advertising industry

Narayan Devanathan, CCO, dentsu India, will be moving on from his 11- year-old journey. Oversee client-centric solutions will continue to drive by the leadership team.

s Devanathan steers his career path into a new journey to pursue his interests outside the advertising industry, the existing teams at dentsu India will continue to drive and oversee client-centric solutions led by the market’s key leadership.

Commenting on Narayan’s decision, Peter Hujiboom, Interim CEO, Dentsu India said, “Narayan’s leadership has played an instrumental role in successfully aligning dentsu India with the company’s global ambitions of becoming the most integrated advertising network in the world. His relentless commitment towards providing the finest solutions to our clients is commendable and I wish him all the best on his new endeavor.

There is a solid winning leadership in place that continues to serve our clients with excellence, perfection, and passion. Our ambitions for India are on an upward trajectory and we are moving ahead full throttle.”

Narayan Devanathan added, “My association with dentsu goes way beyond the varied roles that I have held within the network. Dentsu has been a life-shaping experience for me and the decision to take this big leap to pursue my interests outside the advertising industry was a tough one but something I am keenly looking forward to. The network is a rich powerhouse of expertise; the enormity of exposure it offers is way beyond many milestones. As I look back, I am filled with gratitude to have been closely working with many of the best talents and industry leaders within the network.”

