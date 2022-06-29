FoxyMoron appoints Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South

Aditya Mehra will be leading the creative operations for FoxyMoron- South clientele

Award-winning full-funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network), has appointed Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South. In this role, he will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s South clientele. Aditya will be reporting to Dhruv Warrior, FoxyMoron’s National Creative Director.

Aditya comes with 2 decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has worked with agencies like Leo Burnett & Saatchi & Saatchi, to name a few. Prior to joining the leadership team at FoxyMoron, Aditya founded a successful creative and digital marketing agency, Logomotif Communications. He also worked with Wunderman Thompson as a Consultant Creative Director and handled brands across industries like FedEx, Kotak Wealth Management, Parag Foods and CavinKare. He has also worked at ‘Partnership Dubai’ as a Consultant Creative Director, where he handled the accounts of Dubai’s leading luxury retail brand, Rivoli and the beauty brand, The Body Shop amongst others. Aditya was also instrumental in launching brands like Canon and Toyota Fortuner in India during his time at Percept. Aditya has won several accolades for his work over the years.

Commenting on this, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media) said, “Aditya is a powerful force in the workplace and uses his vast experience and tireless energy to raise the creative standards of our teams in the south, and produce work that exceeds the expectations of clients. We look forward to working alongside him and creating some wonderful work.”

Aditya Mehra, Creative Director – South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media) said, “I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to an exciting, forward thinking, fast-moving network. My vision is to be the big-picture professional who guides and builds strong teams that can reach new creative standards to achieve our client goals. I believe working at FoxyMoron will help me fulfill it.”

