Glad U Came bags the Influencer Marketing mandate for The Momo Co.

Glad U Came has acquired the Influencer Marketing Mandate for The Momo Co., the ultimate spot for lip-smacking momos. The agency will be in charge of designing and executing unique Influencer Marketing and Celebrity Gifting campaigns and establishing brand recognition among the Indian consumers. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

The Momo Co. aims at creating exciting Momo-ries with their mouth-watering, drool-worthy momos.

“As India’s fastest-growing public relations business, our objective is to deliver the best to the brand and propagate its idea via our innovative Influencer Marketing and Celebrity Gifting tactics,” stated Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came. “We have a focused, talented and dynamic workforce! Through our robust and integrated approach, we aim at creating innovative strategies to increase brand recognition and growth.”

