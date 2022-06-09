GOZOOP wins B2B digital media & community management mandate for Tourism New Zealand in India

GOZOOP will deliver campaign implementation including content development and online community management for Tourism New Zealand

GOZOOP Group has won the digital media and community management mandate for travel trade marketing activities of Tourism New Zealand. As part of the mandate, the agency will deliver best-in-class campaign implementation including content development and online community management for the travel trade.

Tourism New Zealand is the organisation responsible for marketing New Zealand to the world as a premier tourist destination. The travel trade is recognised as a key partner in supporting the recovery of New Zealand holiday travel from India and a key channel to maximise holiday bookings and establish New Zealand as an ultimate tourist destination.

Commenting on the partnership, Venessa Chen, Regional Consumer Marketing Manager, Asia, Tourism New Zealand says, “We are excited to partner with GOZOOP. Their digital and social media expertise will help Tourism New Zealand stay connected with our travel partners during this period of travel disruption, and importantly, reach out and tell our story in a way that keeps Indian travellers inspired to visit New Zealand when that’s possible.”

Commenting on the win, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “GOZOOP understands the importance of communities and the impact they have on brands. Coupled with our strength of creative communication, we are keen to work wonders within the Indian travel trade for Tourism New Zealand.”

