Pride Month 2022 – Colourful campaigns breaking taboos

For Pride Month 2022 brands show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by launching campaigns that normalise all colours of love.

Although there has some been progress for LGBTQ+ communities throughout the world, there is still a gap in rights. In order to normalise all colours of love, the conversation must go beyond the problems seen on the surface, this Pride Month. In June 2022, a number of brands launched ad campaigns through narratives that celebrate inclusivity and uniqueness.

Fabletics, a popular athleticwear brand, collaborated with GLAAD — a group devoted to fighting media discrimination against the LGBTQ community — to create a 12-piece capsule collection with genderless styles.

Ugg partnered with The Trevor Project to create the “Feel Heard” campaign, which stars activist and writer Alok, model Chloe Vero, yoga instructor and artist Isa’ah, science teacher and model Sarina Moralez, and vintage collectors Robert and Orren.

Brands like Pantene, H&M, and Netflix also joined in. Let’s take a look at some of the Pride Month marketing campaigns seen in 2022 in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Also read: Meta launches Pride month initiatives with LGBTQ+ communities

UGG

#HairHasNoGender by Pantene

My chosen family by H&M

Fabletics

Netflix

SAP 

PrideAtKayBeauty by Kay Beauty By Katrina

BMO 

Pride Has No Borders by Microsoft

Is your favourite LGBTQ+ pride month campaign a part of this list? Let us know in the comments below or write to us on [email protected]

