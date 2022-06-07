Havas Worldwide India (Creative) strengthens its Strategy & Account Management leadership

Havas Worldwide India

Arthi Basak has joined as EVP & Planning Head – West and Esha Datta and Sougata Kundu have been roped in as Vice President, Client Servicing.

Havas Worldwide India (Creative) added key profiles to its strategy and account management teams with senior appointments. Arthi Basak has joined as EVP & Planning Head – West and Esha Datta and Sougata Kundu have been roped in as Vice President, Client Servicing. While Arthi and Esha will be part of the Havas Mumbai office, Sougata will work out of Havas Gurgaon.

Commenting on the appointments, Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative), said, “Havas Worldwide is currently at a very interesting growth stage with a client roster of well-established traditional as well as many new-age brands. Marketers are now increasingly seeking our expertise in creating cutting-edge, innovative solutions that are strategic, tactical, and out-of-the-box. With Arthi, Esha and Sougata on board, we will be able to further strengthen our client partnerships.”

Also Read: Inside: Mother Dairy’s moment marketing & content strategy with Manish Bandlish

Arthi is a strategic brand expert with 20 years of experience delivering hi-impact marketing and communication solutions. She has conceived and created consumer-centric creative assets and campaigns with integrated brand solutions and omnichannel rollout for brands including Mahindra XUV, Nivea, Oreo, Blue Star, Taneira, and Whisper, Pantene, and Head & Shoulder.

Esha is an advertising professional with over 14 years of experience across categories like electronics, retail, FMCG beauty and non-beauty to name a few. Some of the biggest brands she has managed over this period are GSK, Dell, P&G, Wipro, Ferrero India, ITC, Sony, and Panasonic.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Sougata has managed a diverse set of clients across FMCG, Telecom, Automobiles, Food Retail, Footwear, Aviation, DTH, Liquor, BFSI, Sports & Entertainment, Tourism & HA. Some of the most prominent brands he has worked on include Airtel, Dominos, Maruti and Hero Honda.

You may also like:

ShareChat appoints Manohar Charan as VP, Corporate Development and Strategic Finance
WelcomHeritage appoints Crayons Advertising for creative duties
WATConsult wins creative and social media mandate for CarDekho
Dentsu APAC appoints Christina Lee as Chief Technology Officer
Rediffusion wins creative mandate for JJ Valaya
R K Marble appoints iCubesWire as digital marketing Agency

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

RB Diagnostic 361 Degrees

Team Pumpkin Prega News Digital Agency

LittleGiant

Xiaomi India

Havas Langoor

Matthew Saxon Zoom

Haldiram Snacks Divya Batra

Brightcove David Beck