He’s a 10, but brands don’t tweet about him
He’s a 10, and she’s a 10, but they are not invited to the topical trend party, here’s the red carpet to every brand’s tweet from the trend.
He’s a 10, or she’s a 10 is a trend kicked off by meme pages from the West and like most topical trends the template crossed seven seas and made its way across the globe, taking over Twitter mainly, giving into the textual nature of the template. Soon almost every brand in the socioverse shared a take on He’s a 10 with a tweet.
Brands tapped several relatable and hilarious instances that surround their product usage, as well as included a brand integration. boAt shared an irritating inclination that’s taking over social media users, BigBasket shared a test most boys fail, and Durex India hoisted a red flag that is a signal to run away wherever it’s seen.
More brands roasted the ones who choose the harder way to do things and don’t use their products.
Also Read: Brahmastra trailer launch shoots brand creatives into the Astraverse
boAt
BigBasket
Durex India
Tinder India
YouTube India
Flipkart
Netflix India
Kotak 811
McDonald’s India
If your favorite brand’s tweet was not invited to this party, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.