He’s a 10, but brands don’t tweet about him

He’s a 10, and she’s a 10, but they are not invited to the topical trend party, here’s the red carpet to every brand’s tweet from the trend.

He’s a 10, or she’s a 10 is a trend kicked off by meme pages from the West and like most topical trends the template crossed seven seas and made its way across the globe, taking over Twitter mainly, giving into the textual nature of the template. Soon almost every brand in the socioverse shared a take on He’s a 10 with a tweet.

Brands tapped several relatable and hilarious instances that surround their product usage, as well as included a brand integration. boAt shared an irritating inclination that’s taking over social media users, BigBasket shared a test most boys fail, and Durex India hoisted a red flag that is a signal to run away wherever it’s seen.

More brands roasted the ones who choose the harder way to do things and don’t use their products.

boAt

She’s a 10 but she watches annoying reels without her earphones on all day long. — boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 23, 2022

BigBasket

he’s a 10, but he can’t tell the difference between methi and palak 🤦🏻‍♀️ — bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) June 22, 2022

Durex India

He is a 10, but he believes in "pullouts" — Durex India (@DurexIndia) June 23, 2022

Tinder India

he’s a 10 but his bio says sapiosexual 🙄 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 22, 2022

YouTube India

they're a 10 but they didn't smash that sub button — YouTube (@YouTube) June 22, 2022

Flipkart

the product is a 10, but there's no discount 😔 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 22, 2022

Netflix India

She's 11 and she's back in 10 days!!! pic.twitter.com/uiGy0bLFPz — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 21, 2022

Kotak 811

McDonald’s India

He's a 10, but he doesn't share his fries. 🥺 — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) June 24, 2022

If your favorite brand’s tweet was not invited to this party, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments