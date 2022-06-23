Instagram tests Creator Marketplace for collaborations

The Creator Marketplace designed to connect brands and creators and streamline branded content partnerships on Instagram is now in the testing phase and selectively available for entities in the ecosystem.

Instagram has outlined the various tools that brands and creators would have access to, to streamline branded partnerships through Creator Marketplace.

Discovery

Creators can get discovered by relevant brands for projects that would align with their signature genre, by adding interests that are most relevant to them. This discovery pattern has been designed to align partnerships that resonate with both sets of audiences.

Partnership Messaging

Partnership Messaging is a new organized way for brands and creators to communicate through a dedicated section at the top of the primary tab.

Projects

Projects are similar to decks that contain all relevant info, details, requirements, and rates about a collaboration project. Projects can be sent and received via the Partnership Messages folder.

Payments

Payments is a tool that is currently not available but has been announced by the platform. This tool will allow brands and creators to close the loop and carry out a collaboration from end to end on Instagram itself.

Creators will be able to get directly paid for branded content within Instagram and keep a track of all payments in the ‘Tools’ section of the professional dashboard.

