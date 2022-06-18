JioMart’s Father’s Day film narrates a story of warmth & love

In a heartwarming tale, JioMart encapsulates the essence of dads’ warmth, wisdom, and love.

Commencing with the story of a girl, the film takes us through her journey as she carries all the wisdom from her father and applies it through life, in moments big and small. Be it feeding those in need or saying thank you in ways that matter – the girl is seen going the extra mile and reminiscing all things beautiful her father taught her.

The concluding part of the film leaves us with a poignant tribute to the role of dads in their children’s lives. JioMart plays an integral role in the storyline as we see the girl leveraging the brand for all its services.

The narrative is an apt mix of warmth, inspiration, and joy, taking the viewers on an emotional journey that keeps them hooked. The soothing background music enables the brand in bringing out the message loud and clear.

The film urges everyone to relive all their happy moments experienced with their fathers, weaving a story of love.

