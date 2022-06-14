Langoor hires Vinay Rao for Client Success

Vinay Rao as the Head of Client Success for Langoor will be responsible for strategizing and digital transformation on key accounts.

Langoor has appointed Vinay Rao as its Head of Client Success. He will lead strategizing and digital transformation on key accounts.

In his last role, Vinay was responsible for the digital marketing & communications mandate for Blume Ventures, one of India’s top-tier venture capital firms. He has also previously worked on the digital transformation mandates of early-stage, challenger, and digitally native brands in ITES & SaaS, E-commerce, FMCG, Healthcare, Fitness & Wellness, Home Interiors, Retail, Real Estate, Non-Profit, Airline, Electronics & Consumer Goods.

Vinay will help brands achieve their goals by bringing the focus back on business and enabling strategies that help them create a prominent presence in new markets. He will be the driving force behind a brand’s storytelling to build credibility, promote awareness and engineer conversion with clients.

Welcoming Vinay on board, Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor said, “At Langoor, we are always scaling up and adding new clients to our roster. To ensure that our clients receive all the support and advice they need and to help their business grow, we decided to onboard Vinay. He is very driven and has innovative ideas and effortless communication skills that he brings to the table which is crucial for our business. Vinay’s vision for Langoor aligns perfectly with ours, making him the ideal match for the role.”

Speaking on his appointment, Vinay Rao, Client Success, Langoor said “I am thrilled to work with a firm as dynamic, creative and motivated as Langoor. The environment in the firm is very exciting and it’s an opportunity which couldn’t have knocked at my door at a better time such as now. Venu is a great leader and I look forward to working with him and giving our customers all the support that they need to grow and prosper.”

