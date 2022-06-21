Meta Quest update introduces supervision tools and turns homes into social hubs

Meta has rolled out the v41 software update for Meta Quest headsets, which transforms a home into a social hub where users can virtually hang out, along with the launch of supervision tools, designed to help parents monitor their kids’ VR experience.

Meta mentions the update for Quest will be gradually rolled out to all users to ensure smooth functioning and may not be available to all users at once.

Meta Horizon Home

The tool that was previously discussed last year, Meta Horizon Home enables users to access metaverse and customize it, invite friends, virtually hang out, coordinate gaming sessions, host watch parties, and launch into multiplayer experiences.

This expands the limitations on in-home virtual experiences, previously all experiences were solitary. The tool will be improved with additional features that provide a broader experience, but initially, it will only be a way to get together with friends and family in the virtual world.

Parental Supervision Tools

Parents would have the following supervision tools available:

Block specific apps that may be inappropriate for their teen, preventing the teen from launching those apps. Apps that can be blocked include web browsers and apps available on the Meta Quest Store

Approve their teen’s download or purchase of an app that is blocked by default based on its IARC rating

Teens 13+ can submit an app access request, which triggers a notification to their parent

The parent can then approve or deny the request from the Oculus mobile app

View all of the apps that their teen owns

The parent will be able to receive “Purchase Notifications”, alerting them when their teen makes a purchase in VR. The parent will also be able to receive notifications when their teen downloads an app or sends or receives a gift

View headset screen time from the Oculus mobile app, so they’ll know how much time their teen is spending in VR

The features would be tweaked with improvements and updates, along with the addition of new tools.

