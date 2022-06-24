Meta Updates: Meta Pay, Creator tools & Community Feedback Policy

Meta has announced a slate of new updates that includes a new digital wallet and payment system for owned platforms, a Community Feedback Policy to clearly share what is allowed and prohibited within customer feedback, and a slate of new tools for creators.

The availability of each of the updates by Meta is subjective. Creator tools would go through a gradual rollout and may not be widely available currently, Community Feedback Policy has only been launched in the US as of now, and Facebook Pay has been refurbished to Meta Pay, as a digital wallet for Metaverse.

Meta Pay

Meta Pay is a digital wallet for metaverse and has been transformed from Facebook Pay to become Meta Pay. The wallet will stay the same and serve as a tool to shop, send money, and donate to causes on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and any external platform where the user could use Facebook Pay. Beyond the current features, Meta is also working on, a wallet for the metaverse that lets users manage their identity, what they own, and how they pay.

Digital items such as digital clothing, art, videos, music, experiences, virtual events, and more would be bought and sold in the future. Proof of ownership will be important, especially if users want to take some of these items with them across different services, the digital wallet would facilitate that.

Users should be able to sign into any metaverse experience and everything bought should be listed there. This kind of interoperability will deliver better experiences for people and more opportunities for creators. That is, the more places you can easily use your digital goods, the more you’ll value them, which creates a bigger market for creators.

Community Feedback Policy

The new policy was created to ensure that reviews are based on real purchasing experiences, and to keep irrelevant, fraudulent and offensive feedback off of the platforms. Community feedback provides businesses with helpful insights from their customers and helps people make trusted purchasing decisions as they discover new products.

The Community Standards that govern what content is and isn’t allowed on the platforms were created based on feedback from people who use the products and the advice of technology and public safety experts. In addition to the Community Standards, the company also has policies for businesses on Meta, including advertising and commerce policies, which may be stricter than our Community Standards.

Building on these, specific policies have been created for community feedback to provide clearer guidelines on what types of feedback are allowed on Meta products. The company is establishing policies to provide clearer guidelines on what types of community feedback are allowed.

In addition to complying with Community Standards, all feedback people leave about products and businesses must now comply with our Community Feedback Policy, which specifically prohibits manipulation of reviews, incentivization, irrelevance, graphic content and spam.

Meta relies on automated technology and human reviewers to help ensure all feedback is compliant with policies before being published. If the person who left feedback feels that Meta’s decision to remove it was incorrect, they can request another review.

Facebook Stars

Meta is making Facebook Stars available to more creators and on Reels and launching Stars for all eligible creators. It is now open to all eligible creators across multiple formats: Facebook Live, on-demand videos and–coming soon–Facebook Reels. Meta is expanding Stars on Reels, and test to tens of thousands of creators, with full availability to all creators using Stars in the coming months.

Stars, a digital good that fans can buy and send to support creators, enables creators to earn money and build deeper connections with their audiences. Now, any creator who meets the following eligibility criteria will be able to begin receiving Stars from their fans:

At least 1,000 followers through the last 60 days

Compliance with Partner Monetization Policies and Content Monetization Policies

Is located in a region where Stars has been launched (available in India)

