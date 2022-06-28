Panel discussions you can’t miss at #SMLive2022
Social Samosa is all geared up for #SMLive2022, our marquee property, featuring insightful conversations from industry stalwarts on World Social Media Day which is 30th June. Here’s a look at panels that you absolutely cannot miss.
As we set the stage for the sixth season of #SMLive on World Social Media Day, #SMLive2022 will commence with sessions and panel discussions focused on highlighting benchmark industry practices, social media trends, and more.
Also Read: Social Samosa gears up for World Social Media Day with 6th edition of #SMLive
Here’s the list of interesting panel discussions enamoured by the eminent speakers you can really look forward to:
Decoding NFTs & Web3 for Advertising & Marketing
NFTs, Blockchain, Metaverse – Web3 is gripping the world quickly and has many use case applications for the A&M industry. The panel decodes what lies in store on this front.
The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:
- Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari
- Ekalavya Bhattacharya, Founder at FusedBulb & Blakomi, Podcast Host-Future Proofing
- Ruchi Kohli, Head of Partner Management, India, Meta
- Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker Moderator
- Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder, Chief Business and Operating Officer, Blink Digital
Meme Marketing in 2023
Within a few hours, a viral meme can instantly elevate any brand, idea, character, or product to fame. The session will understand the role of memes as a communication language in the digital ecosystem.
The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:
- Arihant Jain, CEO, WubbaLubbaDubDub
- Nikhil Jain, Co Founder, Stonks Studios
Diving into the OTT Marketing Pool: How to match the Entertainment Quotient
OTT consumption has been at an all-time high post-pandemic. What does this mean for marketers? We find out…
The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:
- Mehul Gupta, Co Founder & CEO, SoCheers
- Rajni Daswani, Director, SoCheers
State of Social for Brands
Social media trends, spends, and everything in between – State of Social for Brands decodes what the SMM verse holds in store for brands and agencies.
The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:
- Nitish Saxena, Brand & Product Marketing, Paytm
- Vishal Gaba, Associate Director – Marketing, Bira 91
- Lohith Ramachandra, Head -Social Media & Content, MPL
Stay tuned as the virtual conclave goes live on 30th June at 3 PM with thought-leading content that will redefine the very axioms of the A&M industry.
Register now by clicking here. For any more queries, write to us at [email protected]. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.