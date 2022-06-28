Panel discussions you can’t miss at #SMLive2022

Social Samosa is all geared up for #SMLive2022, our marquee property, featuring insightful conversations from industry stalwarts on World Social Media Day which is 30th June. Here’s a look at panels that you absolutely cannot miss.  

As we set the stage for the sixth season of #SMLive on World Social Media Day, #SMLive2022 will commence with sessions and panel discussions focused on highlighting benchmark industry practices, social media trends, and more.

Here’s the list of interesting panel discussions enamoured by the eminent speakers you can really look forward to:

Decoding NFTs & Web3 for Advertising & Marketing

NFTs, Blockchain, Metaverse – Web3 is gripping the world quickly and has many use case applications for the A&M industry. The panel decodes what lies in store on this front.

The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:

Meme Marketing in 2023

Within a few hours, a viral meme can instantly elevate any brand, idea, character, or product to fame. The session will understand the role of memes as a communication language in the digital ecosystem.

The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:

  • Arihant Jain, CEO, WubbaLubbaDubDub 
  • Nikhil Jain, Co Founder, Stonks Studios

Diving into the OTT Marketing Pool: How to match the Entertainment Quotient

OTT consumption has been at an all-time high post-pandemic. What does this mean for marketers? We find out…

The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:

State of Social for Brands

Social media trends, spends, and everything in between – State of Social for Brands decodes what the SMM verse holds in store for brands and agencies.

The eminent speakers of the respective panel are:

Stay tuned as the virtual conclave goes live on 30th June at 3 PM with thought-leading content that will redefine the very axioms of the A&M industry.

Register now by clicking here. For any more queries, write to us at [email protected]. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

