PepsiCo India appoints Garima Singh as Head of Government Affairs & Communications

In her new role at PepsiCo India, Garima Singh will be a key business partner managing long-term policy risks and business growth. Viraj Chouhan elevated to Vice President, Global Market Communications.

PepsiCo India announced the appointment of Garima Singh as Head of Government Affairs and Communications. Garima, takes over from Viraj Chouhan who is elevated to the role of Vice President, Global Market Communications.

Prior to the new appointment, Garima was Head of Corporate Affairs at HeroMotoCorp and as part of her rich experience of over 20+ years has led public affairs mandate for companies like Mondelez, Apple, Mahindra & Mahindra amongst others. In her new role at PepsiCo India, Garima will be a key business partner managing long-term policy risks and opportunities to shape public policy decisions for sustainable, responsible business growth of the company.

Viraj, on the other hand, will take up a global role with him being a focal point for all global market communications teams outside the US, covering both internal and external communications. He will serve as the head of the Markets Center of Excellence, providing support and guidance to teams and drive positive outcomes around key themes including pep+, Diversity, Engagement & Inclusion, Digital Transformation and Community.

