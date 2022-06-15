Marketing Shorts: Dilen Gandhi on Dettol India’s association with IPL & sports marketing

Dilen Gandhi speaks about Dettol India’s IPL campaign and how its association with Rajasthan Royals helped the brand garner visibility and engagement across social media and among the cricket fans, which are a key cohort for the brand.

Earlier last month, Dettol launched a campaign, #ShowerCooler for Dettol Intense Cool soap that reportedly guarantees a 5°C cooler experience. As a part of this 360- degree campaign, the brand launched a TVC and joined hands with the IPL Team – Rajasthan Royals as their official cooldown partner for IPL 2022. This was followed by the #ShowerCooler initiative.

Talking about the insights behind the campaign, Dilen Gandhi said, “Summer this year was exceptionally hot and a lot of our consumers had a tough time facing the heat. The campaign #ShowerCooler is in direct alignment to this insight and the product USP where we emphasized a hygienic bath along with a cooling effect.”

Further talking about the brand’s collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, Dilen said, “Besides television and other mediums like newspaper and in-store visibility, we partnered with Rajasthan Royals for the 1st time as their ‘Cooldown’ partner. It was a unique partnership with a play on the word Cool with Cooldown.”

The brand also partnered with Moj and used a short video format to engage with consumers with #ShowerCooler campaign and a song ‘Thande ka mazaa.’”

Dilen explained how Cricket is a sport that resonates with most Indians and IPL is one of the biggest cricketing events that the country has to offer. “We wanted to be a part of the IPL, to be able to connect with the cricket fans, which is a key cohort for us. However, it had to have a spin to it to make it engaging and exciting which is why we decided to be their official Cooldown partner.”

He explained that the team has a big fan base and that helped the brand garner visibility and engagement across social media platforms and amidst cricket enthusiasts.

Talking about the brand’s association with sports in general, Dilen pointed out at a global level Dettol is the official partner at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. “Our association with sporting events is to reassure our consumers of the best hygiene standards at the event.”

Dettol’s ‘Thande ka mazaa’ campaign with Moj garnered 10Bn views in 10 days. The short video format saw 900k User Generated videos and 400Mn cumulative likes.

Speaking about the measurement parameters, Dilen explained how depending on what the brand’s objective is they put in stringent parameters to measure campaign success. He further added, “Performance metrics help us identify gaps, strengthen, and build stronger narratives. We use multiple tools and agencies to help us have these parameters in place. Social media assessment is relatively transparent and quick to decipher.”

