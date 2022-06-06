Pinterest Updates: Pride month initiatives, & acquisition of shopping platform

Pinterest has rolled out some new features for the Pride month, shared search trends around the subject, and announced the acquisition of THE YES, an AI-powered shopping platform.

Pinterest mentions global searches around gender expression, seeking support, and creating belonging within the community are all trending upward on the platform. To augment this user activity on the platform and celebrate the Pride month, Pinterest launched a few initiatives to revere the Pride month. The platform has also announced the acquisition of a shopping platform, to integrate its shopping capabilities and brand relations ships into the platform.

Search Trends

Searches for ‘gender identity have increased 55%, ‘genderfluid aesthetic’ were 2X higher and ‘genderfluid flag’ increased 50% in just the past year

‘Coming out photoshoot’ searches and ‘coming out party’ searches were up by +44% and +67% respectively

‘LGBT support’ searches were up by 4 times and ‘LGBT ally’ was showing more than 75%, while searches for ‘LGBT community were nearly 60% more

Creator Fund

Pinterest intends to reduce barriers of entry for LGBTQIA+ creators and help them with resources that enable their creativity on the platform. Enrolled creators will learn about current and relevant Pinner searches such as rainbow peekaboo hair (up 3X) or pride make-up ideas (up 2X).

The fund is also being expanded to more countries, fashion and beauty creators in UK, and creators from food, beauty, fashion, and decor categories will now have access to enrol in the creator fund.

Also Read: Pinterest introduces a new extension for WooCommerce users

Global Campaign: Somebody Needs You

Pinterest has launched a global campaign to showcase how the platform has become a hub of LGBTQIA+ creators and how the community finds content they may relate to, and engage with topics that have been stigmatized by society.

Acquisition – THE YES

Pinterest has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire THE YES, an AI-powered shopping platform powered by a personalized feed based on brand, style, and size.

The company plans to integrate the platform’s technology, shopping expertise, and fashion industry credibility to advance ‘taste-driven’ shopping on the platform.

Once the transaction concludes, Julie Bornstein, Founder & CEO, THE YES will report to Silbermann, and will lead a strategic vision, to evolve Pinterest into a taste-driven shopping hub, with fuses the commercial interest of merchants on the platform and users’ discovery of unique tastes.

Ben Silbermann, Co-Founder and CEO of Pinterest, states, “THE YES team are experts in building an end-to-end shopping experience. They share our vision of making it simple to find the right products that are personalized for you based on your taste and style. We’re very excited about THE YES’s talented team and technology as we build dedicated shopping experiences on Pinterest”.

Comments