Reddit acquires Machine-Learning platform, Spell

Spell Founder & CEO Serkan Piantino will report to Reddit’s Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat and lead a hyper-focused team as Reddit’s Vice President of Foundational Product.

To enhance Reddit’s Machine Learning capabilities and improve speed and relevancy on the platform, they have acquired Spell, a SaaS-based AI platform that empowers technology teams to more easily run ML experiments at scale. With Spell’s technology and expertise, Reddit will be able to move faster to integrate ML across their Product, Safety, and Ads teams.

Team members from Spell have joined Reddit and will support existing and spearhead new ML projects across the company related to how they identify and classify contextual relevance, organize conversations, customize ad placements, and protect communities. Spell Founder & CEO Serkan Piantino will report to Reddit’s Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat and lead a hyper-focused team as Reddit’s Vice President of Foundational Product.

Also read: Reddit announces its hosting a Reddit Talk Host Program

“Spell has made product experimentation scalable, enabling engineers to efficiently build and run tests on a platform that already integrates the best high-powered computing in a simple UI that makes it simple for non-technical teams to understand and track,” said Bhat. “Serkan and his team are a great fit and we look forward to seeing how their capabilities and talent help us make Reddit simpler, richer, and more relevant.”

In line with Reddit’s ethics-focused approach to ML and AI, Spell has been committed to building products responsibly, including taking proactive steps to mitigate bias, ensure fair outcomes, and provide transparency and choice for all users.

Comments