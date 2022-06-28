SS40Under40: Influencers for their profession should be called brand endorsers says Richa Tandon

Richa Tandon, Radico Khaitan Ltd shares important takeaways from her daily life highlighting ways to manage a busy schedule, how the word ‘influencer’ needs to be redefined in the industry, and more.

Richa Tandon, Brand Head, Radico Khaitan and title holder of Social Samosa 40 Under 40, 2022, talks about everyday moments that could become ‘Magic Moments, giving insights on the industry and the course of healthy competition.

3 ground rules/principles that have helped you excel in your career

a) There’s nothing right, or wrong. YOUR conviction is the key.

b) It’s important to have a mentor more than a boss- someone you can look up to, and learn a new thing every time you talk to him/ her

c) Identify your weaknesses first. Don’t shy away from them, work on them, even if that means learning them from your own subordinate

One takeaway from the pandemic & the whole WFH situation

I wouldn’t say it was easy, but a very important takeaway for me personally is- PRIORITIES. It helped you prioritise jobs and projects as per the ongoing scenario. Be it travel, or meetings, prioritizing helps one ensure that time is important, yours, as well as the people you’ve fixed up the meeting/call with.

What are your views on work-life balance? How do you achieve it in your daily life?

It’s imperative that one looks for ways to manage a busy schedule and turns little things into enjoyable, magic moments. For example, I have a lot of work travel, mostly very hectic and packed, but then, it gives me a chance to catch up with my school buddies. 5-star hotels don’t lure me, I’d rather stay over at a school friend’s place and have a good time, even if that is for just those few hours.

One moment that changed your career…and how?

Honestly, I think everyone has a plenitude of everyday moments that could become ‘Magic Moments’ if something extra were added in, at the right time. Experiences are built on moments that matter. The big ones, and the everyday ones. I find my joys mostly in the everyday moments. I recognise these series of everyday moments, that are just waiting to become ‘Magic Moments’

Top advertising & marketing trends that you have come across in the last year – these can be takeaways from your daily work-life experience

I am very fascinated with how brands interact with each other (on social media) in a specific moment of news or happening. While this is a part of moment marketing, importantly, brands interacting with each other, even though they may be competitors is, beautiful and of course healthy!

One thing that you would like to change in the Indian A&M industry

This may annoy most of the people out there, but as a marketer, I’m waiting for the day Netflix and Amazon Prime open doors for advertisers! runs away after typing this ;-)

Any jargons that you think need to be banned from the A&M lingo?

The word ‘influencer.’ For their profession, I’d like to call them content creators. Call them brand endorsers. Everyone who’s the face of the brand could ‘influence’ decision-making. I’m a marketer. Through my ads and communication on various media, I also have the slight ability to ‘influence’ a buying decision. We’re all influencers. So, calling social media content creators or endorsers ‘influencers’ in my view is not justified.

One message for aspiring A&M professionals

Stay young at heart- experiment, break monotonies and conventions. You may not be right from their POV, but be open-minded, and learn from your own mistakes.

