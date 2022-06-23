SS40Under40: How you say it is as important as what you say – Sonal Mishra

Sonal Mishra, Unacademy shares takeaways from her time in the A&M industry, while talking about the evolving axioms seen in the space.

Sonal Mishra, VP-Marketing, Unacademy and title holder of Social Samosa 40 Under 40, 2022, talks about work-life balance, gives advice for the up-and-coming professionals in the industry, and gives an insight into her journey.

3 ground rules/principles that have helped you excel in your career

The 3 ground rules that I go by are:

Having a keen eye for detail

Always having a problem-solving approach and mindset

Last but the most important one communicate, communicate, and communicate

One takeaway from the pandemic & the whole WFH situation

Things are unpredictable and we might find ourselves in situations/circumstances that we were not prepared for. We need to keep an open mind to trying newer things and should not be scared of failing.

What are your views on work-life balance? How do you achieve it in your daily life?

I believe that work-life balance is something which we can’t do without and is different for everyone. I don’t think that only a 9-5 job can provide a work-life balance. I love a little bit of chaos and uncertainty about things and that’s why my way of finding this balance might be very different. As an individual, I seldom see the need to switch off completely.

One moment that changed your career…and how?

When I made a switch from an advertising agency to the brand side. It opened up my way of looking at things and gave me tremendous exposure to different facets of marketing.

Top advertising & marketing trends that you have come across in the last year – these can be takeaways from your daily work-life experience

The way content is looked at these days is very different from what it was a decade ago. Today it is no longer just about creating one campaign. The younger audience is always on the lookout for a more immersive and engaging connection with brands.

One thing that you would like to change in the Indian A&M industry

Overuse of the term EOD

Any jargons that you think need to be banned from the A&M lingo?

I don’t have one but I certainly have something which I would like to be added to A&M lingo and that is Show, don’t tell.

One message for aspiring A&M professionals.

How you say is as important as What you say.

