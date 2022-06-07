SafeStorage assigns integrated marketing communications mandate to Cape Agency

Cape will be responsible for brand communications in order to assist SafeStorage to reach a broader audience.

SafeStorage has entrusted Cape Agency with its digital marketing as well as integrated communication planning and PR strategy implementation. Cape will work on the company’s brand communications in order to assist them to reach a broader audience.

Sharing his thoughts, SafeStorage’s CEO & Co-founder, Ramesh Madisetty, said, “While we focus on meeting our clients’ storage needs, Cape will help us in reaching out to new customers. Our requirements are well aligned with the digital marketing agency’s key area of expertise and hence we feel that this partnership will be fruitful.”

Sharing his thoughts, MC Manoj, CEO of Cape, said, “The brand’s mission coincides with our spirit of dependability and innovation, resulting in this ideal collaboration. We’re here to bring our strength of creating great brand communication and marketing to help SafeStorage reach its full potential. Our team has set out to make the company a household brand among its unquestionably large client base.”

