Social Neeti bags the digital mandate of Banchharam’s

As per the mandate, Social Neeti will be strategically designing commercials, and using storytelling, supported by a 180-degree social media marketing approach with the objective to expand Banchharam’s expansion.

“We are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Banchharam’s, which operates across multiple outlets in Kolkata and Bengaluru, to connect with its target audience. The brand has also marked its presence in the international markets by exporting high-quality packaged sweets in the departmental stores of the USA. To boost our association, we’ll use a 180-degree social media marketing approach backed by our experienced team to ensure the brand is on top of the latest digital trends”, says Swarna Daga Mimani, founder of Social Neeti, upon being asked about the association.

“With our social media marketing approach, we aim to convey stories and take the audience on a nostalgic journey while also accelerating the brand’s expansion to a broader area. We aim to use a story-telling style to reach out to the public so that they can not only enjoy but also relive the nostalgia of the brand. We’re also bringing our tales by extending our marketing efforts to their offline shops as well. With our expertise and tools, we aim for unique designs and strategically designed commercials, bringing their versatile and occasional or seasonal menus to light and to the right crowd.”

“Another goal of ours is to reach hungry tummies faster and better, which includes improving the user experience on Zomato and Swiggy, interacting with loyal customers and responding to complaints, and establishing a brand that is more connected to its customers”, she added.

“This partnership is one-of-a-kind due to the agency’s strategy of achieving desired objectives through the creation of exceptional thumb-stopping content. We’re looking forward to successful campaigns for our brand in order to attain the desired outcome that makes a difference. Moreover, Banchharam’s has continued to expand its boundaries with new products such as baked foods, sweet and savoury snacks, and quick bites, as has the agency’s ideation and marketing strategies”, said Subhojit Ghosh, spokesperson for Banchharam’s.

