Superwomen 2022: Meet new people out of your comfort zone & have new experiences says, Arushi Gupta

Arushi Gupta of Influencer.in talks about challenges that women face each day by Juggling between work and family while shedding light on the evolving Indian A&M industry.

Arushi Gupta, Business Head, Influencer.in and winner of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022, talks about how identifying the potential of the creator ecosystem early on helped be ahead of the trend.

Like everything else, the pandemic has redefined the word Superwomen too. What do you think it means to be a superwoman in the New Normal?

I think it means to be a multi-tasker, go-getter and independent woman who is willing to unlearn the normal and discover the new normal. And if the pandemic has taught us something in this ‘new normal’, it is how to be more empathetic and kind to yourself and others, while also always thinking ahead of the curve.

A big part of success is mental health & work-life balance – how do you ensure to create work-life balance for yourself & those around you?

I think planning my days makes all the difference. I plan my day & block my calendar for professional as well as personal meetings and also make sure my team does this to ensure they are able to balance their life & take care of their mental health. We as an organization also offer complimentary mental health services to all our team members, have ‘no-call’ days, organize game nights, musical evenings, and so on to ensure there is no burnout.

While a lot has changed for the better in the A&M industry, what kind of challenges continue to exist for women? Especially with the whole WFH & hybrid work situation.

Juggling between work & family is a challenge that women still face each day. A lot of women in the country are still expected to take care of their homes while managing their work. The pandemic and WFH model forced us to rethink this and acted as a catalyst to encourage the division of roles between both partners. Having said that, the hybrid work situation has definitely made it easier to manage this while making sure we spend enough time with our families!

What in your opinion, helped you excel in your career?

Being a Go-Getter has definitely helped me grow massively. Identifying the potential of the creator ecosystem early on helped being ahead of the trend. Studying the industry closely and of course having built the most supportive team have also acted as catalysts in my journey.

One Superwoman you look up to & why

Sheryl Sandberg is someone I have always looked up to. Apart from this, the women on my team inspire me every single day. We have about 60% of women on our team & I am extremely proud of all of them!

One thing you would like to change about this industry

Work-life balance! Our industry has knowingly or unknowingly set unrealistic standards for freshers, in turn promoting a ‘toxic hustle culture’. Employees aren’t given the freedom to maintain a balance between their personal & professional life – especially during/after the pandemic. A lot of companies have been taking a lot of effort to fix this, but this is something that we as an industry need to consciously make an effort to shift.

One thing that this industry desperately needs

There is no standardization in terms of pricing in the industry today and I think we need to address that as an industry. While some creators charge exorbitant prices, some brands are also underpaying their creators. We have taken a small step to ensure regulation in the ecosystem with our tool (still in BETA), the Fair price index, that will present you with estimated commercials for any creator’s profile. These prices are measured in real-time and are further segmented based on the percentage weights given to each deliverable as per industry standards!

One tip for all aspiring A&M professionals out there

Don’t stop networking – meet new people out of your comfort zone & have new experiences. That’ll help you gain multiple perspectives & help you widen your creative horizon!

