ThreePercent Collective bags digital marketing mandate for Jollywell

The account of Jollywell will be handled by the Bangalore team of ThreePercent Collective. They will be responsible for managing all creative communication duties, social media strategy and management, content creation, digital media planning and buying and SEO. Furthermore, they have the mandate to scale the growth of the brand’s e-commerce presence organically and otherwise.

Commenting on this partnership, Praveen Rao, Co-Founder and CEO, ThreePercent Collective, said, “Jollywell is a brand that truly has the vision to touch people’s lives to make them happy and healthy. Jollywell’s products are organic certified and have truly what it takes to be an honest and helpful brand in the category. Our plan is to bring out Jollywell’s product efficiency and honesty in front of the ever-discerning consumer by building the brand programmatically and support performance to achieve the business objectives effectively. As we bring scale with other digital interventions, Jollywell is well-primed to bring in a plethora of new products to the market with communications crafted to connect and engage with audiences that can appreciate the brand’s exemplary products.”

Sujeesh Sukumaran, Co-founder, Pepper Wellness Pvt Ltd, the company behind Jollywell, added, “We have started on a journey of making India healthier through clean, plant-based organic, nutritional supplements without the gunk that hides in many existing products. While our flagship anti-aging product “Glow Young” has been welcomed extremely well, we are rolling out products that address stress, hair and skin, immunity, and strength issues through organic, plant-based curated formulations that add to your wellness. So, we needed a marketing partner with expertise in the industry and understanding of the digital ecosystem. ThreePercent Collective have understood our vision, and the strategy presented by the team has aligned well with our objectives. We look forward to working with ThreePercent Collective as our digital partner and hit new milestones together.”

