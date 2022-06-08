Twitter introduces Accessibility section for charts for the visually impaired

Expanding their accessibility tools, Twitter has announced the inclusion of a new Accessibility section for charts that will help serve the visually impaired.

On 7th June Julius Sohn, Product Designer – Twitter, shared an announcement introducing the new Accessibility section for charts which is a step forward in being inclusive towards the visually impaired audience.

📊🔊

We’re introducing a new Accessibility section for charts.



It includes an audio chart feature allowing visually impaired people to listen to charts by translating numbers to pitched sounds, as well as a written description of the chart.



Demo in the thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/FP7oQBm0pd — Julius Elias Sohn (@juliussohn) June 7, 2022

The newly added function will provide translations to the charts of Twitter Analytics in audio format for visually impaired users. Julius further shared a demo clip of the update that showcases how the update will look and sound to the users.

We’re still rolling out, so here’s a demo video in case you don’t have access to the latest tweet analytics yet: pic.twitter.com/JidNFyPLh5 — Julius Elias Sohn (@juliussohn) June 7, 2022

The new update will translate the chart in an automated high pitched sound that would be accompanied by a written description of the chart as well.

This update comes just months after Twitter last added new features in the form of Public ALT badge and exposed image descriptions for more inclusivity on the App.

