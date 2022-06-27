Twitter launches Campaign Planner for advertisers

The forecasting tool called Campaign Planner for advertisers on Twitter has now been rolled out after going through a testing phase for several months, to enable informed media investments on the platform.

Campaign Planner is designed to make it even easier for the ad industry partners to make informed media investments on Twitter, the tool allows advertisers to forecast estimated results before they launch the campaign.

Campaign Planner is not available to all advertisers on Twitter at this time. Managed clients can request access to Campaign Planner by contacting their Client Partner. Currently, Campaign Planner is only available to all managed advertisers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Managed partners can request access by contacting their designated Twitter Client Partner.

With this tool, advertisers can:

Forecast reach, impressions, average frequency, and CPM against a specific audience, campaign duration, frequency setting, and placement

Budget for auction-based campaigns

Start and save a draft campaign directly from the tool

By creating this new layer of forecasting into the Twitter ad platform, Twitter intends to enable advertisers to better understand the size and cost of reaching a target audience during the planning process.

Advertisers can access Campaign Planner from their Twitter Ads account. They’ll be prompted to enter the plan details to begin building the forecast.

Campaign Planner also allows for starting draft campaigns; this makes copying over all plan settings into an actionable campaign easier.

To get started with using the Campaign Planner to utilize the ad campaign budgets most effectively, Twitter has put together a set of recommendations – backed by research – on how to set up the media plan.

Reach and frequency

The greater the budget of Twitter campaigns, the more important it is to allocate it most efficiently in balancing for optimal reach and frequency. Once the core target audience is determined, consider using higher levels of weekly frequency to achieve better results. Multiple exposures at higher investment levels increase brand awareness compared to a single exposure.

Campaign length

To drive higher awareness, it is important to not only increase the weekly frequency but also allow sufficient time for your brand to build recognition. Take the time to build brand awareness by having the campaign resonate over at least a 5-week flight and up to 13 weeks for your messaging to remain relevant and aligned with your audience.

Throughout the coming months, Twitter will be expanding campaign planner to support more objectives and in more markets, and enable plan comparison to help evaluate the best campaign settings for the goals.

