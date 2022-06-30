WPP to acquire marketing technology service – Bower House Digital

Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s global network WPP, further strengthening its ability to deliver technology-driven marketing solutions for clients.

WPP acquired the business of Bower House Digital, a marketing technology services agency located in Australia.

Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s global network, further strengthening its ability to deliver technology-driven marketing solutions for clients. Founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, it employs approximately 80 people across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

The agency designs, builds, and deploys digital experiences for clients including Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer. It specialises in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions and was awarded Salesforce’s APAC Growth Partner of the Year in 2021.

The acquisition is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing digital experience capabilities. Over the past decade, WPP has grown into a global Platinum Salesforce partner with more than 7,000 practitioners across Marketing, Commerce, Experience, Loyalty, Analytics, Service and Sales Clouds.

Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia and New Zealand, said, “Companies are seeking one integrated communications solution that combines creativity, technology and data. Bower House Digital’s knowledge in marketing technology will further strengthen our digital expertise in Australia and New Zealand. I’m excited to welcome the Bower House Digital team and clients to WPP.”

Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer at Ogilvy, added, “Bower House Digital has a dynamic team of experts with a track record of delivering truly personalised digital experiences for some of the world’s most recognisable brands. We look forward to driving impact and fueling growth for our clients by scaling Bower House Digital’s capabilities at the intersection of creativity, consultancy, production and operational services across our global network.”

Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, Bower House Digital Co-founders, said, “Joining WPP and Ogilvy’s global network represents the next stage in our growth. We are so proud of what our company has achieved, the culture we have created and the team we have assembled over the past five years. Fusing our digital marketing knowledge with the creative powers of Ogilvy will build even bigger and better opportunities for our people and clients.”

