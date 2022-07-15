A Galaxy filled with James Webb Space Telescope Brand Creatives
NASA dropped its first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, which had the space nerds and otherwise in an uproar. Brands hooked onto this historical moment and shared their take on the event with their version of JWT creatives
On 12th July 2022, NASA unveiled images of the cosmos captured from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before. This historical event had the entire globe on edge and elated about the newest discovery of the JWT image. Soon, netzines and brands alike started pouring in their own take on the celestial wonder.
Using a similar format of comparing the ‘Deepest infrared image of the universe’ and the equivalent to the brands take, many brands gave this trend their own touch.
Here’s a look at some JWT brand creatives that we stumbled upon on the internet.
Dunzo
Country Delight
Amazon Prime Video
NASA gave us more reasons to ask “me and who?” 🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/4AccMv4eXz— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 12, 2022
Wakefit Solutions
Hipi
Hirect India
Netflix India
Almost as many stars as the Deewangi music video 😮 https://t.co/F8rAZWR4n4— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 12, 2022
Dominos India
YouTube India
maybe in one of these galaxies, you would have finished your watchlist pic.twitter.com/ClTBCMiP2J— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 12, 2022
Zoom in on the shining star 🌟 https://t.co/KcMTK0BmFW pic.twitter.com/Fcp57O3TJd— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) July 11, 2022
Goibibo
Glucon-D India
Kotak Mahindra Bank
If we have missed out on your favorite JWT brand posts, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.