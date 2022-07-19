AgencyCon 2022: The Jury Panel shares a message for the participants

AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022, Social Samosa’s marquee event, unveils its third edition, celebrating the work of agencies and the talented people behind it. Here is a closer look at what the Jury Panel is looking for.

To honour and appreciate the unsung heroes of the industry working behind the scenes to make a campaign a memorable one, Social Samosa initiated the third edition of AliveNow Presents AgencyCon – Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022.

Indian Agency Awards (IAA) 2022 has seen 300+ entries from 100+ agencies. These entries will be evaluated by our esteemed jury panel consisting of industry stalwarts. You can take a look at the jury panel here.

As AgencyCon unfurls with great speed and excitement, here is a closer look at what some of the Jury members have to say to the participants.

Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing & Digital, Tata Starbucks

Great ideas come with a sharp understanding of consumers and strong consumer insight. So, I will be looking at consumer insight. Secondly, I will certainly be looking at innovation. Which agencies have pushed the envelope with respect to innovation. I think innovation is creative storytelling, innovation is the choice of media, etc. The third thing is how the entire campaign has been made; to see a focus on the impact of ‘feelings’. Communication is all about innovation and it’s all about getting that emotional connection.

I am looking at how the campaign or how the content makes me feel. I would definitely want to reward a risk taker because in every walk of life you need people who would push the envelope.

Be bold, be fearless, just go out there and be bold and take risks and be authentic.

Sonam Bikram Vij, Associate Director & Category Lead – Quaker, PepsiCo India

I am looking forward to reviewing some of the best work across the categories as a part of the Social Samosa AgencyCon Jury. The industry has witnessed some of the most inspiring work from brands, leaders, and the amazing teams behind these extremely powerful campaigns in the past year. The quality of work submitted will truly make it a challenging process to pick the best, however, as a fellow jury member, I am eager to see the exemplary work that has come to life during this time.

I laud all brands, agencies, individuals, and organizations for their exceptional and persistent efforts in our fast-paced industry. I wish all the participants and winners good luck and hope they continue to inspire us with their stellar work.

Shashwat Goswami, Head of marketing, Gaana

I would love to see all the creativity flow & learn from it. The standard of entries this year is very exciting, to mention the obvious.

Wishing them luck. May the best ideas win!

Naveen Murali, Head – Marketing, Pepperfry

Be it the pandemic or the years before and after that, largely agencies or partners have successfully got to wherever they are due to working with and towards the same vision that the organizations have had. Successful operations have happened where people have worked together to create great stories or highly engaging content that has brought people to brands.

For me, I am looking forward to folks who have been able to achieve this – which is blur the divide between being an agency and successfully helping to create exceptionally impactful campaigns both from communication as well as business.

It’s not enough to have content that is great sounding and looking, it has to dial back to the objective that was set to be achieved and is it achieving that.”

Wishing everyone the best and wish that we keep having more such exceptional content that we get to have a look at over the years.

AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022 is scheduled for July 27 @ Novotel, Juhu, Mumbai. You can register for the event here.

