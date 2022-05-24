AgencyCon 2022: Know the Jury Panel

Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards is back with the new edition – AgencyCon 2022. Here is a closer look at the entire Jury Panel consisting industry stalwarts.

To honour and appreciate the unsung heroes of the industry working behind the scenes to make a campaign a memorable one, Social Samosa presents the third edition of Social Samosa AgencyCon 2022.

The participating entries can list under 25 main categories and 20 individual ones, that will be evaluated under the eyes of a seasoned jury panel that consists of a wide range of industry minds.

With the nominations going on in full swing, here’s a closer look at the jury panel consisting of advertising and marketing veterans:

Ashutosh Prakash, Brand & Communications Manager, BP Castrol

Ashutosh, who presently holds the title of Brand & Communications Manager at Castrol where he is responsible for leading a team of marketeers to drive the brand’s growth agenda across personal mobility and commercial vehicles. He was previously associated with names like Nestle, Viacom18, and Hotstar to name a few.

Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty, Digital, Starbucks

A veteran in the field of marketing, Deepa currently holds the position of Director in Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital at Starbucks. With 25+ years of experience in the business, Deepa has contributed to almost 10 organizations before starting at Tata Starbucks in 2019.

Kapil Grover, CMO, Burger King India

With over 20 years of experience in brand building, Kapil has mastered the art of marketing and after working in a diverse category of brands he is currently linked with Burger King India as the CMO. He has been associated with them since 2016.

Kishore Mardikar, CMO, Tata Unistore

Kishore Mardikar is the CMO of TATA CliQ, an Indian E-commerce brand based in Mumbai. In his role as the CMO, Mardikar has been overseeing the planning, development, and execution of the organization’s marketing and advertising initiatives. He has been holding this position since 2017, a year after the brand’s commencement.

Pragya Bijalwan – CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Pragya Bijalwan, whose Career spans over the lubricants, paints and oil sector with a focus on marketing domains like strategy, category management, digital transformation, ATL/BTL, brand management and much more stands at the position of CMO at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. She has been associated with brands such as Castrol and AkzoNobel.

Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing, PolicyBazaar

Samir Sethi has been linked with PolicyBazaar for over 7 years and currently holds the position of Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing. Here he oversees ATL, BTL, digital & social media marketing, performance marketing, and more. Previously, Samir was associated with Ogilvy & Mather.

Sonam Bikram Vij, Associate Director & Category Lead – Quaker, PepsiCo India

Leading the Nutrition portfolio for Quaker Trademark at PepsiCo, Sonam Bikram Vij has been affiliated with the brand since 2018; she was responsible for single-handedly managing the PC portfolio that included Lay’s and Uncle Chipps. Sonam has previously worked with brands such as Unilever, Ferrero, and Carlsberg Group.

Vigyeta Agrawal, Head – Marketing, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

With 14 years of experience across companies that include names like Amazon and HT Media, Vigyeta Agrawal currently holds the position of Head of Marketing at Voot. Here she builds multi-format experiences for customers aged 2+, through Voot and Voot Kids, leading brand marketing, organic acquisition, and social media marketing.

