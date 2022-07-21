Agenda: All you need to know about the thought-leading sessions at AgencyCon 2022

AgencyCon 2022

Social Samosa’s AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards & Summit presented by AliveNow is scheduled to take place on July 27 in Mumbai. Here’s all you need to know about the thought-leading, knowledge-sharing sessions planned on the agenda.

Social Samosa’s AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards & Summit presented by AliveNow is dedicated to celebrating and honouring unsung heroes who work day in and day out to carve campaigns that reach the core TG.

In the last two years, agencies have evolved as spaces where communities are cultivated through reassuring communication and brands are offered companionship. Indian Agency Awards (IAA) 2022 has seen 300+ entries from such 100+ agencies.

To be a part of the AgencyCon Awards and Summit you can register for the event here.

Here’s a look at our phenomenal line-up featuring industry stalwarts, you can really look forward to:

Open House with Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy

Keynote Session

Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India

The Agency of the Future

The Great Resignation

India’s Homegrown Networks

Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity

Enakshi Chatterjee, Head of Agency Partnerships, India, Quora


Agency in the Metaverse and Web 3 World

India At Cannes

Below are the details of the AgencyCon Awards & Summit.

Date & Day: July 27, Wednesday

Time: 5 PM Onwards

Location: Novotel, Juhu, Mumbai.

You can register for the event here.

