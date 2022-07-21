Agenda: All you need to know about the thought-leading sessions at AgencyCon 2022
Social Samosa’s AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards & Summit presented by AliveNow is scheduled to take place on July 27 in Mumbai. Here’s all you need to know about the thought-leading, knowledge-sharing sessions planned on the agenda.
Social Samosa’s AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards & Summit presented by AliveNow is dedicated to celebrating and honouring unsung heroes who work day in and day out to carve campaigns that reach the core TG.
In the last two years, agencies have evolved as spaces where communities are cultivated through reassuring communication and brands are offered companionship. Indian Agency Awards (IAA) 2022 has seen 300+ entries from such 100+ agencies.
To be a part of the AgencyCon Awards and Summit you can register for the event here.
Also Read: AgencyCon 2022: The Jury Panel shares a message for the participants
Here’s a look at our phenomenal line-up featuring industry stalwarts, you can really look forward to:
Open House with Piyush Pandey
Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy
Keynote Session
Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India
The Agency of the Future
- Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India
- Rohan Mehta, CEO at Kinnect
- Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member and Creative at Talented
- Kedar Teny, Chief Executive Officer, Lowe Lintas
The Great Resignation
- Anju Kurien, Chief Talent Officer, OMG India
- Rita Verma, EVP & Head – HR, DDB Mudra Group
- Vineet Bajpai, Founder & CEO Magnon Group
- Amit Akali, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer WYP Wondrlab India
India’s Homegrown Networks
- Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Founder at Gozoop Group
- Nisha Singhania, Co Founder & Director, Infectious Advertising
- Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift
- Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab India
Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity
Enakshi Chatterjee, Head of Agency Partnerships, India, Quora
Agency in the Metaverse and Web 3 World
- Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India
- Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group
- Pratik Gupta, Founding Partner at Zoo Media,
- Rishi Sen, Managing Partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide
India At Cannes
- Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer – West, Wavemaker India
- Mukund Olety Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R India
Below are the details of the AgencyCon Awards & Summit.
Date & Day: July 27, Wednesday
Time: 5 PM Onwards
Location: Novotel, Juhu, Mumbai.
You can register for the event here.