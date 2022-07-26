Anand Chakravarthy set to join Omnicom Media Group India as Chief Growth Officer

As the Chief Growth Officer, Anand Chakravarthy will create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping OMG India’s future trajectory.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its new Chief Growth Officer. Anand is set to use his strategic foresight and over two decades of rich industry experience to create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping OMG India’s future trajectory. He will report to Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of OMG India.

With over 24 years of experience in the media and advertising industry and having worked with many reputable businesses, all of which witnessed exponential growth under his guidance, Anand has a deep well of knowledge to draw from. In his previous roles, he has led many profitable businesses, including during his leadership stints at Essence Global, Wavemaker and Reliance Broadcast Network.

With experience in Marketing, Advertising, Media and Entrepreneurship, Anand’s strength lies in his ability to formulate crucial strategies that help businesses scale up and become sustainable in an extremely competitive market. Across his repertoire of experience, he has worked with Global and Indian brands, including several leading D2C brands in India.

Speaking on his appointment, Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “I am delighted to welcome Anand on board. His extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalize on new growth opportunities in an emerging market.”

Anand Chakravarthy said, “I am thrilled to be a part of OMG India and getting the opportunity to work with Kartik and his leadership team, for whom I have immense respect. OMG is recognized globally for its thought leadership and building future forward capabilities – a critical need in the industry today. Working in this ecosystem with this team and leveraging these capabilities to help brands evolve without any limitations is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to fully committing to OMG’s vision and pushing the boundaries of innovation & growth.”

