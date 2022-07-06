Blue Lotus Communications signs 5 clients from North India, adds senior leadership

Blue Lotus Communications has added five retainer accounts from North India for their national mandates.

These mandates were won in competitive pitches and include ATS Homekraft, a real estate player in North India; Cremica Foods, a liquid condiment food company; Blocktickets, NFT based blockchain ticketing platform; Niine, a Women’s Personal and Baby Hygiene brand; and Zumbido, a networked ERP company.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, Blue Lotus Communications said, “Each of the companies Blue Lotus has been awarded the PR mandate is doing some unique and amazing work. These wins are an endorsement to our unique and proprietary Brand Trust-based approach to public relations. As a group, we are custodians of Brand Trust, with our sister-concern publishing TRA’s Brand Trust Report for over a decade. Blue Lotus uses the same trust science to deliver focused trust-based messages for our clients.”

Kiran Joshi, a senior PR professional with over 20 years of experience, has joined Blue Lotus to head North. She had an earlier stint with the agency for nearly eight years before venturing into her own business and joined Blue Lotus again earlier this year.

Other recent account wins for the agency include SILICA Institute, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams, CloudPhysician, and legacy accelerators Antano & Harini.

