Reddit acquires language processing company MeaningCloud

Aligned with the recent acquisition of ML platform Spell and efforts to optimize the value of content on Reddit, the platform has announced the acquisition of MeaningCloud.

Reddit shares working on machine learning (ML), also requires evolving the algorithms and recommendation engines in a way that doesn’t only optimize for engagement and attention but for value-oriented content for redditors and their communities, an effort the acquisition of MeaningCloud is aligned with.

MeaningCloud is a Natural Language Processing (NLP) company specializing in extracting meaning from unstructured content (text analytics, insights extraction, semantic analysis). The technology strengthens Reddit’s ML proficiencies and understanding of unstructured data, ultimately providing the most relevant information for redditors.

The MeaningCloud team has joined Reddit and will support ML projects across the Product, Safety, and Ads teams. This acquisition also marks Reddit’s first office in Spain and supports efforts to grow local communities and provide them with engaging and relevant content.

“MeaningCloud helps strengthen Reddit’s platform by helping our community get the relevant information they are looking for even faster. With the addition of MeaningCloud’s technology, we can continue our mission of providing simpler, richer, and more relevant content to our users,” said Jack Hanlon, Vice President of Data, Reddit Inc. “We are thrilled to welcome the talented MeaningCloud team to Reddit.”

