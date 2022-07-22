boAt partners with virtual influencer for launch campaign

boAt has partnered with Indian meta influencer – KYRA and launched a film as she walks into the future of audio with the new Rockerz 330 and Rockerz 333 ANC.

On the launch of their next generation audio wear, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited, said, “As the leading audio brand in the country, we feel responsible to pave the way for new and superior audio experiences. The recent collaboration between Dirac and boAt Labs shows our R&D capabilities and our commitment to bringing high-definition audio to our boAtheads. We have several products in the pipeline with Dirac as we aim to revolutionize the way Indians enjoy their music.”

“The Dirac and boAt engineering teams have collaborated closely to tailor and customize Dirac Opteo specifically for the boAt headphones to ensure peak performance, maximum degree of audio upgrade, and a listening experience much closer to artist intent,” stated Mats Oberg, Dirac’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By leveraging our cutting-edge digital optimization technology and combining it with premium, stylistic design, Dirac and boAt are changing the world of sound.”

Comments