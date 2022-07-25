Dentsu Creative India appoints Sudhir Das as Executive Creative Director

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Sudhir Das as Executive Creative Director (ECD). He will report into Arjuna Gaur, Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB.

In his new role, Sudhir Das will oversee and strengthen the creative capabilities of the agency’s Bengaluru office, further leveraging the power of Modern Creativity across brands. For the record, Dentsu Creative aims to transform brands and businesses through the lens of Modern Creativity, which delivers ideas that Create Culture, Change Society and Invent the Future.

Armed with two decades of experience, Sudhir has won over 50 national and international awards. Prior to this, he was with Leo Burnett as Associate Executive Creative Director (AECD). In his previous roles, he has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Nestle, Apple and Airtel, to name a few. His notable campaigns include ‘Ras-Ras mein India’, ‘Me and Meri Maggi’, ‘Spicejet Democracy’ and ‘Cardekho Back-Off’ – covering the gamut from large, populist, TV-led campaigns to documentary-style film-making to super-technical experiments marrying cars and music. Additionally, Sudhir also has an interest in technology and how it can be used to spark new and intriguing conversations.

Speaking on the appointment, Arjuna Gaur said, “Sudhir Das is an experienced creative leader with some of the world’s biggest brands in his portfolio. He is as comfortable with mainline advertising as he is with new age forms and is an engineer to boot! A brilliant well-rounded creative, Sudhir will be an invaluable addition to the team.”

Sudhir Das added, “The Cannes jury has confirmed what we knew all along – this is the best agency to be in. I am super excited to be joining this bunch of incredibly talented and hard-working people and aim to continue their awe-inspiring trajectory of success.”

Dentsu Creative India recently took the world by storm when it was declared the ‘Agency of The Year’ at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 – a first-ever for India. It was nothing less than a historic hat-trick with Dentsu Creative India also lifting a Titanium for the country for its ‘Unfiltered History Tour (UHT)’ Campaign in addition to bagging three Grand Prix – another first, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions – making UHT the most awarded work not only from India but globally.

