Eureka Forbes awards media mandate to Zenith India

Zenith India will handle the entire gamut of integrated media planning, buying, and implementation, including performance marketing, digital, SEO, commerce, and more for Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes has appointed Zenith India, the ROI agency of Publicis Groupe, as its media AOR. Zenith won this business in a competitive and comprehensive multi-agency pitch process which began in February this year and saw leading groups participate.

Zenith won this business on the back of its integrated, differentiated approach to planning and powerful suite of proprietary multi-channel tools.

Zenith will handle the entire gamut of integrated media planning, buying, and implementation, which includes performance marketing, digital, SEO, commerce, data, technology, analytics, and insight transformation (DTAI) initiatives for Eureka Forbes. The scope of work will focus on driving business growth and media engagement for the brand in a dynamic, ever-shifting technology landscape.

Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said, “We are delighted to partner with Eureka Forbes, a consumer goods company that has carved a niche for itself and needs no introduction. Zenith, through its strong integrated approach and data-driven decision-making, will help accelerate business growth and help them stay true to its brand mission and purpose. Zenith has an ROI-focused approach, delivering on real outcomes and measurable results, and through our differentiated thinking, diverse capabilities and data and analytics skills, we look forward to partnering the brand on its expansion plans and helping them lead and excel in an era of new consumer and market realities.”

Sameer Wanchoo CMO, Eureka Forbes India said, “Eureka Forbes leads its respective categories in water and cleaning, through brand and proposition differentiation, continuous innovation, digital enabled business process and its execution rigor, driving both effectiveness and efficiency. With dynamic consumer media habits and extensive multi-media fragmentation, our partnership with Zenith will help us maximize effective reach amongst relevant target audiences. We are confident that our partnership with Zenith will further fuel brand growth and drive business metrics.”

