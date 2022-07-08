Federal Bank appoints M V S Murthy as its first Chief Marketing Officer

M V S Murthy CMO Federal Bank

As CMO, M V S Murthy will leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of Brand Communication, Customer Experience and Technology for Federal Bank

Federal Bank appointed M V S Murthy as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He has been mandated to leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of Brand Communication, Customer Experience and Technology. The function has a horizontal play across the existing portfolio of customers and pans vertically to strengthen the bank’s organic acquisition as well as inorganic growth which is powered by its strategic partnerships within the fintech and start-up ecosystem.

Prior to being appointed at Federal Bank, M V S was heading – Marketing, Digital and Corporate Communication at TATA AMC.

“We are happy to welcome M V S to Federal family. I am certain his vast experience will strengthen our brand positioning and will be an enabler in our journey from good to great.” Said Ajith Kumar K K, President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank.

M V S Murthy is a strong CXO level Marketing led Business & Entrepreneurial Leader with an exceptional track-record of building and leading high growth verticals. He has vast experience across BFSI in Banks, Insurance, Broking and Mutual Funds namely Ogilvy, Urja Communications, ICICI Bank, Edelweiss, TATA AIG and Tata Mutual Fund.

