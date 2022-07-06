Instagram opens up Reels API for third-party developers

In this new phase of expansion of creation and consumption of Reels API, Meta is introducing Reels to several endpoints on the Instagram Platform.

Meta is looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, on third-party platforms along with Instagram. To comply with the growing demand of Reels amongst developers, Meta has rolled out Reels API to a number of the endpoints.

This expansion of Reels API will go through a gradual rollout, and will first only be avialable for less than 25% of Instagram accounts. A full-scale rollout is expected to be completed for all users by July 6.

This rollout will occur gradually at the account level through July 6, and Instagram is unable to indicate which users would have access between this period.

The scope of support for Reels is outlined below:

Content Publishing

Insights

Comment Moderation

Hashtag Search

Business Discovery

Mentions

Promote API

Instagram Basic Display API

This API enhancement will be available for the current version, and all previous versions of the Graph API. Reels will become automatically available for developers who already have access to the applicable APIs. Deevelopers will not need to put the app through additional App Review, as long as the app has already been approved for the appropriate permission access levels.

Instagram will also be updating all the relevant developer documentation with the applicable information for each capability listed above.

