LinkedIn introduces Native Carousel Post

LinkedIn built carousel posts to empower users to share knowledge in a more visual way. Other social media platforms have had a carousel post option for a while.

For a long time, LinkedIn users have been producing improvised carousel postings, utilising the PDF attachment option to construct individual frames. Now, LinkedIn has released a full-fledged feature, with the addition of a new ‘Carousel’ post option.

Within the LinkedIn update, users will now have the option to create a carousel post. Users will be guided through the carousel creation process, allowing them to select various still images and/or video clips to include in their post.

Users can also add alt text within the set-up process, while they can also re-arrange the order of their uploads however they like, before posting them on LinkedIn.

The platform has confirmed that it’s now testing the new functionality, which it hopes will empower creators to share knowledge in a more visual way.

LinkedIn says that it’s testing Carousels with ‘thousands of creators’ at first, before rolling the option out to all users later this fall.

