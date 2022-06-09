LinkedIn introduces new creator tools to host audio events amidst other features

LinkedIn adds new tools to its creator mode which will help the users grow their audience with the help of audio events and some more improvements.

A year after launching their creator mode, LinkedIn introduced new tools to the section with which users can host audio events and in the process grow their audience. To support the creator activity happening on LinkedIn, Keren Baruch, Product Lead for Creator Strategy – LinkedIn wrote in her post about the new updates.

Expanding Audio Event Access to Even More Creators

Audio Event Hosting will be now accessible for anyone who has Creator Mode turned on and meets their community policies of being a trustworthy, safe, and professional provider of content.

Additionally, users who don’t have hosting access, can still join an audio event and raise their hand to join the conversation.

Highlighting a URL In Your Profile Header

On LinkedIn, creators find that increasing visibility for a personal website, event, or portfolio is a priority. With creator mode, you can now add a link to the top of your profile so that audiences can learn more about you and your brand.

Improvement in how people can discover and follow creators:

Gain followers from sites outside of LinkedIn: In the coming weeks, Creator Mode will provide a link/button that you can share or embed on other websites, emails, and blogs. Users on other platforms can follow you on LinkedIn. They’ll get to see more of your public LinkedIn content, and you can quickly grow your following.

More ways to gain followers in the Feed: To ensure folks will continue to see your content, LinkedIn has made it easier to follow an account from the Feed without needing to visit the profile.

Easier to be discovered in search: With the new tool in place, if someone searches for a specific person, LinkedIn has made it easy to one-click follow them without needing to leave the search experience. And, if some one searches for a specific company or topic, they’ll show profiles of creators who discuss those subjects and make it simple to follow those people with a single click.

Connection requests become automatic followers: If you have creator mode turned on and your profile’s public visibility is on/enabled, when a LinkedIn member invites you to connect, LinkedIn will automatically have them start to follow you, regardless of whether or not you accept their connection request. This means they’ll start seeing your public post updates in their feed without needing to wait for a response from you on the initial connection request.

With these new tools added to the creator mode, the announcement post also mentioned that the App is working on making the user’s experience better with newer updates coming this year.

