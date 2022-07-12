Madison Digital wins the Social Media mandate for Glide Invest￼

Madison Digital, the digital specialist arm of Madison World, has won the social media mandate for Glide Invest. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations.

Glide Invest is an online financial planning platform that primarily focuses on mutual fund

investments along with risk management services. The Motilal Oswal Group-backed fin-tech

startup helps its investors create diverse financial portfolios via their app.

Pratik Oswal, Founder and CEO, Glide Invest, commented, “We are impressed by Madison’s

depth and expertise in the space and are excited to partner with them.”

Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Digital said, “We are delighted to partner with Glide

Invest and be a part of their digital growth journey. We are looking forward to doing some

ground-breaking work together.”

Madison Digital does digital work for clients like Marico, Asian Paints, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, Blue Star, Vicco, McDonald’s, Crompton, Snapdeal, Piramal Healthcare, Honda Motors, and many others. Madison Digital is a unit of Madison World which, through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

Comments