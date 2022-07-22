R K Marble launches campaign ft Anushka Sharma

The campaign shows how R K Marble fortifies their loyalty towards the brand’s principles by staying forever true to its promises and practices.

R K Marble has launched a campaign conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi to highlight how the brand has adorned every space with its unmatched quality and service.

Talking about the campaign, Vikas Patni, Managing Director of R K Marble said, “Over the past 33 years, we have built a legacy of trust through our transparent practices. We hope this campaign nurtures that trust, helping the end customers experience complete peace of mind while building their dream homes.”

In its new campaign, R K Marble promotes its transparent business practices and empowers its customers with a fair and fixed-price policy. Through the tagline “Khoobsurat Imaandaari”, Mullen Lintas aims to celebrate the brand’s philosophy.

R K Gupta, Director of Sales and Marketing at R K Marble said, “Putting the customer first has been the R K Marble legacy. Solving for a key pain point by providing a trustworthy centre of premium natural stones – with fair & fixed pricing – has been our pleasure. And we hope this campaign becomes a beacon of our values, shining light on transparent practices. “

Anushka Sharma, who has managed to carve her own space in Bollywood with her endearing personality and commendable acting, is the face of the campaign.

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas comments, “In a category that lacks transparency and is highly commoditised, R K Marble is one player that offers fair and fixed price, across the wide variety of marbles, to its consumers. We wanted to break away from the rest and take a definitive positioning that is ownable in the long term.

Keeping honesty and beauty as the two values for the brand, the team built a narrative that springboards from a small incident that happened with Anushka Sharma in the early days of her acting career.”

Television, print, digital, outdoor and the brand’s social media assets are just a few of the venues where the integrated campaign is already active.

