Rediffusion wins Glucon D accounts for creative mandates.

Rediffusion has bagged the creative mandate for Glucon D, a brand with a heritage of over 85 years.

Rediffusion has bagged the creative mandate for Glucon D, a Zydus Wellness brand. The scope of the account includes creative services for Glucon-D and its brand extensions.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said “Rediffusion effectively won the account from a multi-agency pitch held recently with the strength and quality of their strategy and creative. We look forward to a rewarding relationship with them”.



Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director says “We are privileged to handle a heritage brand like Glucon D along with its extension of Glucon-D ImmunoVolt. Wellness products are the future growth areas and we will help take these brands to greater heights”.



Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President adds “We are delighted to handle this prestigious brand and will ensure that the brand grows exponentially with impactful and persuasive advertising”.





Comments