Rediffusion wins Glucon D accounts for creative mandates.


Rediffusion has bagged the creative mandate for Glucon D, a brand with a heritage of over 85 years.

Rediffusion has bagged the creative mandate for Glucon D, a Zydus Wellness brand. The scope of the account includes creative services for Glucon-D and its brand extensions.

Also Read: WOW Skin Science appoints Priti Rajput as VP, Marketing

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said “Rediffusion effectively won the account from a multi-agency pitch held recently with the strength and quality of their strategy and creative. We look forward to a rewarding relationship with them”.


Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director says “We are privileged to handle a heritage brand like Glucon D along with its extension of Glucon-D ImmunoVolt. Wellness products are the future growth areas and we will help take these brands to greater heights”.


Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President adds “We are delighted to handle this prestigious brand and will ensure that the brand grows exponentially with impactful and persuasive advertising”.


You may also like:

Lowe Lintas to drive the creative mandate for Tata Motors' Altroz
Kinnect bags digital media Mandate for Too Yumm!
The Good Glamm Group announces international division & consolidation of its overall group structure
Young bags the creative mandate for Ekta World
iCubesWire launches Delta, a digital marketing suite for marketers
Jalesh Cruises awards Social Media Mandate to Buzz Makers

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Zenith India Eureka Forbes

Design Bridge

Bottle Openers Equal

NephroPlus Albatrot

Ogilvy

The Good Glamm Group

True Elements