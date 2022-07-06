WOW Skin Science appoints Priti Rajput as VP, Marketing

At her new position at WOW Skin Science, Priti Rajput will work closely in developing marketing strategies and plans across channels & mediums

Leading D2C Beauty and Wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Priti Rajput as Vice President-Marketing (WOW Skincare & Haircare). At WOW Skin Science, Priti will work closely in developing marketing strategies and plans across channels & mediums.

In her new role, Priti’s core responsibilities will entail strategizing and leading communication campaigns to drive brand goals across topline and bottom-line for the skincare and haircare portfolio, directing and coordinating marketing efforts to deliver on the brand’s growth across online and offline channels. She will also be in charge of identifying potential white spaces for the next round of growth leaps.

With her vast repertoire in the field of innovation, brand management and marketing for over 12 years, Priti has led the personal care portfolio for the GoodGlamm group and was the Global Head of Category, Hair Colour, Hygiene for Godrej Consumer Products Limited. She was also responsible for haircare and skincare for Loreal Paris South Asian market. Priti has also lent her expertise as a Senior Manager for innovation and marketing mix development for Garnier Hair Care in India and Australia.

Also Read: Swiggy responds to the Swiggyman on Horse

Speaking about her new role, Priti Rajput, VP-Marketing, WOW Skin Science said, ‘’WOW Skin Science’s values and ethos of providing consumers with safe and natural solution while ensuring a greener tomorrow has always resonated with my own personal values. I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team and look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise to further strengthen WOW’s position as the go-to beauty and personal care brand.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are delighted to welcome Priti to the WOW family. Her rich experience in Innovation, Brand Management, and Consumer Insight, will prove resourceful in helping WOW Skin Science to thrive and grow in this age of digital transformation. We believe that she will be a tenacious leader who will help WOW Skin Science great heights in the near future.’’

Comments