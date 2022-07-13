Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has expanded its bouquet of offerings with the launch of real estate division, Firefly.

Firefly is an end-to-end real estate marketing arm that will traverse the entire spectrum from branding to sourcing strategy to lead generation to performance.

To head Firefly, Scarecrow has got on board real estate expert Sarat Sinha.

In his last role, Sarat Sinha was the CMO of the Kalyan-based Tycoons Group. Under his stewardship, Tycoons Group saw a brand refresh that created a strong impact in the Kalyan Dombivli market and generated record sales.

Sarat Sinha has more than 15 years of experience in real estate with a focus on key functions such as strategy, marketing, sales and pre-sales

He has a wide exposure across categories like real estate, advertising, banking, and consulting.

His real estate experience covers brands like Colliers International, Peninsula, Adhiraj, Tycoons, and Vihang Group.

Sarat is deft in areas such as organizational development and restructuring, corporate strategies, and digitization that help real estate organizations focus on a larger vision and goals.

Sarat Sinha says, “I shall lead Firefly that’s set to become an enabler for real estate brands. Nowadays, real estate developers aren’t merely looking at a creative solution, but a more comprehensive bouquet of services that range from strategies to efficient execution. Firefly shall facilitate this for its clients.”

“Firefly is an extended arm of Marketing that helps real estate brands create an overarching strategy, and help them attain their sales and marketing goals.”

“We advise brands on a short-term and long-term approach on the integrated offline & online marketing communication, thus fulfilling the brand’s objectives.”

Firefly has already onboarded 2 real estate brands in the Bhandup-Mulund area and Thane as its clients.

