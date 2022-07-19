Snapchat introduces a new web experience for computers

Snapchat has brought several of the native mobile features to the web experience on desktop, enabling users to connect and interact with their peers through web.

Snapchat for Web, is a new way for the community to stay connected through the camera when they’re at their computers. The experience includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.

Users can open their laptop or desktop and head to web.snapchat.com using Chrome to start a call or pick up where chats left off on mobile.

Snapchat for Web is available to Snapchat+ subscribers now in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand. The platform has announced it would be available to the global community soon.

For the unacquainted, Snapchat+ is a paid subscription service priced at 3.99 USD per month that will enable users to access pre-release features and prioritized support.

Exclusive and experimental features that have not been widely rolled out to all users would also be available to Snapchat+ users. Previously, features rolled out in the testing phase were selectively available to a group of users in specific geographies, mainly the US, but going forward these features would be available to subscribed users.

